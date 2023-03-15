Why are more North Texas school districts adopting a Fall Break?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — More North Texas school districts are giving students an added vacation with the introduction of a fall break.

"We're excited about it!" says Rachel Benbrook, who has two students in Mesquite ISD.

Parents interviewed for this report had mixed reaction to the added time off from work. The biggest concern expressed was the challenge of finding childcare or getting any work done with kids at home.

"It can be difficult, but it's also really enjoyable to have them around more. I feel like I never get enough time," said Benbrook.

Plano ISD is the largest local district we found introducing the idea this coming school year with an entire week off for students in October.

It comes in addition to a week off for Thanksgiving and the usual winter break.

Mesquite ISD is doing the same.

The district says, with the extreme teacher shortage, it's a recruiting incentive.

"I personally love it," said 3rd grade Mesquite ISD teacher, Ketura Traylor.

It's a chance, she says, to recover.

"The beginning of the school year is kind of tough, right?" she said.

A fall school break may be getting more common, but it's not a completely new idea. Garland ISD began offering it two years ago, and Forney ISD said it introduced the concept in North Texas back in 2017.

The results, according to the district, have been positive. With a break at the end of each nine week grading period, teacher absences dropped substantially at all of its campuses, saving the district money on substitutes.

The district also found with added rest, student athletes performed better.

To make up for extra days off, districts adding the new break this year are extending their school days by 10 to 15 minutes.