1 man in serious condition after falling into an abandoned grain silo in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A man is recovering after falling into an abandoned grain silo late Wednesday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., Fort Worth police said they received a call about a man who fell over 10 feet inside of the grain silos, located at 1937 S. Main St.

FWPD said the man was located several stories up inside the silos but they were able to treat him above ground, where he was found.

Fort Worth Fire Department rescued the man, who was pulled out of a fifth-story window, FWPD said. CBS News Texas cameras at the scene showed several first responders working to get the man down.

When the man was lowered down from the silo, he was taken to a local hospital. The grain silos are about 100 feet high and have been abandoned for 20 years, known for attracting negative attention, criminal activity, illegal dumping and health and nuisance violations.

In March, the Fort Worth Building Standards Commission deemed the structure unsafe and hazardous. In April, a fire happened in the same location. In 2016, a teenage girl fell into the silos and died.

Since 2006, there have been 59 complaints. Since 2005, there have been 367 police calls about the facility.

CBS News Texas crews at the scene said that there was someone else with the man who is also in serious condition. A spokesperson with FWFD confirmed the man who was rescued was with another man but he did not need to be rescued.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.