Fair Park shelter at capacity, additional shelters opening

DALLAS - Dallas faith-based nonprofit OurCalling is opening additional warming shelters to help people in Dallas experiencing homelessness stay safe in the dangerous cold.

OurCalling and Austin Street Center officials said the inclement weather center that opened Friday at Fair Park's Grand Place reached capacity.

The City of Dallas' Office of Homeless Solutions will open two additional shelters beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday: Oak Lawn United Methodist Church along with Austin Street Center's former, now-closed facility.

The Austin Street Center will house approximately 360 individuals. It is located at 2929 Hickory St.

Oak Lawn UMC will accommodate 80 individuals. It is located at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

Text messages will be sent to unsheltered men and women instructing them to head to any of the three facilities, using OurCalling's proprietary Homeless Emergency Broadcast System. Then, they will be taken to the location with available spots.

The Connector Bus, transportation operated by Austin Street Center and supported by homeless agencies in the Dallas area, is running free-of-charge transit to the temporary shelters, stopping at pre-determined local homeless agencies for pick-up.