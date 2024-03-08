Eye On Politics Preview: Cruz, Allred look for crossover votes in U.S. Senate race in Texas

Cruz, Allred look for crossover votes in U.S. Senate race in Texas

TEXAS — The race for U.S. Senate between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred is the biggest political contest in Texas this fall.

Allred, a Congressman who represents the 32nd District, won the crowded Democratic primary Tuesday night, and Cruz easily won the Republican primary with the hope of winning a third term.

They're each hoping to attract voters from their opponent's party.

The three most recent polls in Real Clear Politics show Cruz leading Allred from two to 16 percentage points.

Some analysts say it will be an uphill climb for Allred to unseat Cruz.

Allred told his supporters in Dallas this week, he wants to expand his coalition and that Cruz is extreme.

For his part, Cruz describes Allred as a radical leftist, who's out of step with Texans.

Cruz just unveiled the Democrats for Cruz Coalition and political reporter Jack Fink asked Cruz why he's doing this.

"I'm blessed to have been endorsed by Democrats across the state who look at what's happening in Washington," said Cruz in a one-on-one interview.

"Today's Democratic party in Washington is not the Democratic party of old. I'm supported by Democrats who say look, we want a Senator who fights for jobs, who fights for energy, who supports law enforcement, who supports border security."

Jack Fink requested an interview with Allred and hopes to speak with him next week.

Allred told his supporters Tuesday night, "We're going to work together to build a movement of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who will defend our freedoms, fight for our Democracy, make sure we have an economy that works for everyone, secures our border consistent with our values, and we're going to make Roe v Wade the law of the land again in the United States Senate."

