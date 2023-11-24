Eye on Politics: Dealing with the fallout after the House rejects tax-payer financed school vouchers

Eye on Politics: The House rejects tax-payer financed school vouchers. What happens next?

NORTH TEXAS — Twenty-one Republicans in the Texas House joined all Democrats last Friday to strip taxpayer-financed education savings accounts from a comprehensive bill that would have also increased funding for public schools and teacher pay raises. We go one-on-one to discuss the school choice voucher issue with State Senator Royce West, Democrat of Dallas and former Texas Education Agency Commissioner Michael Williams, a Republican who served under Governor Rick Perry. Texas will play host to its first Presidential debate for the general election cycle next year. Plus, 60 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas, we look at how the city became known for decades as a city of hate.

Jack covers these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Nov. 22).

Political Fallout

After the Texas House rejected taxpayer subsidies so students could attend private school in Texas, the question is what will happen next? The legislature came to a standstill this week with the House and Senate resuming sessions Monday.

Democrats and educators want state lawmakers to pass legislation to increase funding for public schools and to increase salaries for public school teachers. What remains of House Bill 1 has been parked in committee, where it will likely die. The Senate passed two separate education bills, Senate Bills 1 and 2, earlier this month, which were sent to the House. SB 1, the Senate's education savings account bill, is likely dead. SB 2, the Senate's education funding bill may not go anywhere either.

Governor Greg Abbott said nearly two weeks ago that if a bill arrived on his desk that didn't contain education savings accounts, he would veto it and bring the legislature back for a fifth special session in December, and additional sessions in January and February if necessary.

Watch the video below to hear how Abbott's proposal was defeated:

Democratic State Senator Royce West of Dallas criticized the taxpayer-financed education savings accounts.

Jack spoke with Sen. West about the bill. Watch that conversation below:

Republican and former Texas Education Agency Commissioner Michael Williams said Republicans should not give up their fight for their policy, but said it needs to be rethought. Watch Jack's conversation with Williams conversation below:

Abbott's Approval

Appearing in Edinburg, Governor Abbott formally backed former President Donald Trump and his primary bid to win the White House again in 2024. Both criticized President Joe Biden's border policies.

Before a crowd, the Governor said, "I'm here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States again." Trump responded by saying, "It's a tremendous honor to get that endorsement in particular because he really stepped up. Governor, I'm going to make your job much easier. You'll be able to focus on other things in Texas. We love Texas." Both men also served meals to Texas State Troopers and the Texas National Guard members who are serving along the border as part of the state's Operation Lone Star.

Abbott also endorsed 58 Republicans in the House for re-election. All voted to save education savings accounts or ESAs. Included in this list are a number of lawmakers who are being challenged in the primary, and whose opponents are being endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

They include Frederick Frazier, Jeff Leach, Candy Noble and Matt Shaheen in Collin County, Paxton's home turf. Morgan Meyer of Dallas, Kronda Thimesch and Ben Bumgarner of Denton County, and David Spiller, whose district includes Cooke and Jack counties among others. All voted to impeach Paxton on Memorial Day weekend, setting up the stage for his trial, where the Senate acquitted him.

In addition, the Republican lawmaker in the House who led the impeachment effort against Paxton, Andrew Murr, of Central Texas, has decided against running for re-election.

Lone Star Face-off

Texas State University announced this week that it will host the first Presidential Debate next year. The face-off, scheduled for September 16, 2024, will mark the first time ever that a Presidential Debate during the general election cycle will be held in the Lone Star State.

Learn more about the event below:

60th Anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's Assassination in Dallas

Sixty years ago this week, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy shocked the nation. For decades after that, Dallas became known as a city of hate.

Watch Steve Pickett's story below: