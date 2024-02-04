Eye on Politics: Governor addresses ongoing border dispute with federal government

NORTH TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the ongoing standoff at the southern border. Republican Jill Dutton wins the runoff in the special election for Texas House District 2 over Brent Money, but they're set to face-off again in next month's primary. And we speak to the Democratic candidates in the Dallas County Sheriff's race where the former sheriff wants her old job back.

Gov. Abbott addresses border standoff

As the standoff between the State of Texas and the Biden administration over the border continues, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to host 14 other governors a Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Sunday afternoon, to brief them on Operation Lone Star.

Abbott has continued to make national headlines after declaring an "invasion" at the border, saying that during the past two years, more than two million people have crossed into the U.S. illegally. He repeated that figure at a campaign event in Mineral Wells on Thursday.

"What that means is that the federal government abandoned its constitutional authority to enforce immigration laws," Abbott said. "And in that situation, the people who wrote the constitution, they knew then that there would be times the federal government would abandon the states. And they made sure that the states would have the right of self-defense guaranteed in the United States Constitution."

The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled only the federal government has jurisdiction when it comes to immigration.

Jill Dutton wins special election runoff

Republican Jill Dutton beat fellow Republican Brent Money by just 111 votes, 50.4% to 49.6%, in a special election runoff for State House District 2 in northeast Texas.

Dutton will complete the remainder of the term of former Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton. Members of the House expelled him last year after finding he got a 19-year-old intern drunk and had sex with her.

It's not over yet though. Money and Dutton will face-off again in the March 5 primary, and the winner will serve the next two-year term for the 89th Legislature starting in January of 2025.

Jack spoke with both candidates. You can watch those interviews below.

Previewing the Democratic primary for the Dallas County Sheriff's race

In Dallas County, the incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown faces four challengers, including Lupe Valdez who was Dallas County Sheriff before Brown.

Because Dallas County is majority Democratic, whoever wins the primary March 5th or the runoff in May, will likely win in November.

We spoke with the Democratic candidates Sheriff Brown and former Sheriff Valdez about why voters should select them.

