Eye on Politics: Dallas and Arlington mayors share priorities for second terms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In this week's episode of Eye on Politics, political reporter Jack Fink speaks with the recently reelected mayors of Dallas and Arlington, Eric Johnson and Jim Ross, about what they hope to accomplish during their second terms in office.

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas residents recently overwhelmingly voted to reelect Mayor Eric Johnson to a second term.

"I take that as a sign that the residents of Dallas are really unified behind the agenda that we laid out the last four years," he said.

As for the next four years, Johnson listed public safety, parks and lowering taxes as his top three priorities.

Public safety

"My stated goal for our city is to become the safest big city in the United States," Johnson said.

That goal includes the desire to build a new police training facility and securing pensions for first responders.

Parks

"I'm on a big push to green up our city over the next four years," Johnson said of his push to turn Dallas into the city with the best park system in the State of Texas.

As part of that push, Johnson said the Harold Simmons Park needs to be built. The park would be a 250-acre project near the Margaret McDermott Bridge and Ronald Kirk Bridge that Johnson said would be the envy of the nation.

Lowering taxes



"I want a property tax rate reduction that's going to result in actual tax savings for our residents," Johnson said.

Johnsons said the goal is for Dallas to have the lowest tax rate in the region.

See Jack's full conversation with Johnson in this week's episode of Eye on Politics.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross



Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who was also recently reelected to a second term, said his top three priorities haven't changed much:

"It's jobs, jobs and jobs."

Ross said bringing more jobs to Arlington will help take care of multiple things: crime, homelessness, affordable housing.

Earlier this month, General Motors announced it's investing more than $500 million in the Arlington Assembly plant to prepare for the production of future sports utility vehicles.

"We've had a long-term relationship with GM and we're excited about continuing that," Ross said.

He also said the city is planning to continue to build around the entertainment district to create a more walkable atmosphere for people who want to live and work there.

See Jack's full conversation with Johnson in this week's episode of Eye on Politics.