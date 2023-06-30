Eye on Politics: A second special session underway at Texas Capitol

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A second special session is now underway at the Texas Capitol, after lawmakers failed to agree on a property tax relief bill during a first special session. The Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Comptroller's Office butt heads over whether suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton should still be paid after he was impeached. And the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against affirmative action, calling it unconstitutional.

A second special session

The first special session of the Texas Legislature ended Tuesday the same way it began: with no agreement between Republican legislative leaders over the best way to provide Texans real relief on their property tax bills.

Gov. Greg Abbott immediately called lawmakers back for a second special session. Property tax relief is the only topic.

He wants to cut property tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed rate, and instead, using more state revenues, including sales tax to pay for schools. He also wants legislation to put Texas on the path to gradually eliminate the maintenance and operations portion of your school property tax bill.

On Wednesday, the first day of the second special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told senators he will meet with House Speaker Dade Phelan next week to discuss property tax relief, signaling a potential end to their month-long standoff at the Capitol.

"I sent him a text and said the best way to resolve this is face to face," Patrick said. "They have responded, looking forward to a meeting."

His remarks came after Texas senators unanimously passed a new property tax relief bill that also includes thousands of dollars in extra payments for teachers for two years.

The bill also provides $18 billion in total property tax relief. Homeowners would see their homestead exemptions rise to $100,000. And it also doubles the business franchise tax exemption to nearly $2.5 million, meaning 67,000 small businesses wouldn't have to pay a business franchise tax at all.

The Texas House also convened Wednesday, and the House Committee on Ways and Means passed a different bill than the Senate's.

Lt. Gov. Patrick wants the House to pass the Senate bill. "So we reach out to our friends in the House, and we ask them to seriously consider the bill."

CBS News Texas emailed Speaker Phelan's office seeking comment, but has not heard back.

If the House also passes the Senate's bill and Gov. Abbott signs it, voters would also have to approve it on election day in November.

Republican representatives Jack spoke with have different opinions over how the legislature will finally come to terms on the best way to provide Texans real relief on their property tax bills. Watch his full conversations with Rep. Matt Shaheen of Plano and Rep. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington below.

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, with the majority ruling that using race to create diverse college campuses is unconstitutional. Jack heard reaction from people on both sides of the issue.

Michael Williams, former Texas Education Agency Commissioner, said he feels vindicated after the decision. In December 1990, he said he created a stir when he announced that it was illegal for the government to consider scholarships based solely on race. He was the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the U.S. Education Department for President George H.W. Bush at the time.

"We should not race to keep our burdens on some people and benefits to other people based upon their bloodlines," Williams told Jack during an interview Thursday. "I believed that then, I believe that today."

But Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth sharply disagrees and he criticized the majority of Justices behind the ruling.

"Education, economic progress in this country for Black Americans has just been rolled back by this court," he said. "I think that it's sad and I think that it is really unfortunate."

Watch the full episode of Eye on Politics at the top of the page to hear more from Williams and Veasey.

Should impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton be getting paid?

There is a pay dispute between two state agencies over whether impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton should still be paid, even though he's suspended.

The Attorney General's Office and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's office have different ideas.

After the Texas House impeached Paxton late last month, he was immediately placed on leave.

On June 1, the Comptroller's Office sent a letter to John Scott, who was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott as the interim attorney general.

It said, "In compliance with the Texas Constitution Article 3, Sections 44 and 51, no salary payment may occur to Attorney General Warren Kenneth Paxton while in a suspended status."

But records show when the Attorney General's Office submitted its June payroll, it included Paxton's $12,800 monthly salary.

The Comptroller's Office said it briefly placed payroll on hold for all of the Attorney General Office's 4,200 employees, until Paxton was removed from the pay file.

All of the employees were paid on time, but Paxton didn't get a paycheck.

Records obtained by CBS News Texas though show the Attorney General's Office believes Paxton should still be paid.

Late last week, Paxton's lead attorney, Tony Buzbee, told CBS News Texas in a statement, "Attorney General Paxton has not requested a paycheck and did not direct anyone to make any such request on his behalf. The Attorney General is focused on putting this meritless impeachment behind him so that he can get back to work on behalf of Texas."

Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate begins Sept. 5.