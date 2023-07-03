Explosive devices detonated, Molotov cocktail thrown at Washington, D.C., businesses

Police searching for D.C. explosives suspect Explosives detonated, Molotov cocktail thrown at D.C. businesses 00:28

Explosive devices were detonated and a Molotov cocktail-style object was thrown outside three Washington, D.C., businesses early Sunday, police said.

All three incidents happened in a roughly 15-minute period in northeast Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. No one was injured, but there was damage at each location.

Police said it's believed the suspect was targeting commercial establishments and not members of the public. Each of the businesses were closed at the time.

In the first incident, the suspect detonated a device on the sidewalk outside of a Truist Bank ATM at about 4:30 a.m. and then drove away, police said. Just six minutes later, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of a Nike store.

The suspect then threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at a Safeway around 4:45 a.m. before again driving away, officials said.

Police released a surveillance image of a suspect and car they're looking for. The car is a gold- or champagne-colored Acura TL with a Maryland plate of 17971CK.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of detonating explosive devices and throwing a Molotov cocktail in Washington on July 2, 2023. Metropolitan Police Department

Each of the targeted businesses is at least a mile from the U.S. Capitol building.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating along with the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction. The ATF is also offering a $10,000 reward.

There may be more than one suspect in the case, police said.