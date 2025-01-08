Explosion at North Fort Worth power substation sparks fire and evacuations, officials say

FORT WORTH – An explosion at a power substation in North Fort Worth resulted in a massive fire on Wednesday evening and the voluntary evacuation of nearby homes.

Steve Austin

The incident off Seventeen Lakes Boulevard and Henrietta Creek Road was reported at about 7:15 p.m.

Just before 10 p.m., Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Craig Trojacek said firefighters were in a "holding position," determining the next step of whether to let the blaze continue burning or suppress it.

Trojacek said 20 homes were approached, but there was no mandatory evacuation.

An investigation will be conducted, but Trojacek stated there was no immediate evidence of foul play.

"This is a very active scene with multiple first responders on scene," the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a social media post. "Please avoid the area and leave room for emergency vehicles."

According to Oncor, crews worked to disconnect all equipment so Fort Worth firefighters could begin extinguishing the blaze. Most customers were rerouted, leaving fewer than 50 without power.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.