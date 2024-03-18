Experts say latest census highlights trend that should concern Dallas city and county leaders

DALLAS — The Census numbers confirm that DFW is booming, but there's more to the story when it comes to Dallas.

Despite being the second most populous county in the state, experts say the Census highlights a trend that should have city and county leaders concerned.

It's not a tale of two cities but of many. North Texas' population boom is not thanks to Dallas, which actually saw a decline in population in the recent Census, down just under 5,000 residents from 2020 to 2023. Cullum Clark, director of the George W. Bush Institute- SMU Economic Growth Initiative, says he wasn't surprised.

"The big theme in North Texas, and in metropolitan areas around the United States, has been the growth of fast-growing suburban areas and the relatively slow growth, or even shrinkage in some cases, of core cities," said Clark.

It's a similar story in Dallas County. More than 34,000 residents moved away last year, placing it the 8th worst county in the country for negative net domestic migration.

So where are they going? Three of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the U.S. are in North Texas: Kaufman County at 1, Rockwall County at 2, and Ellis County at 8.

"I think people want to be in Friday Night Lights cities," said Dallas Cothrum, the president of Masterplan. "It is a quality of life, and people vote their wallets, and they're deciding right now, in Dallas, they're not liking what they're seeing, and they're making other choices."

While some of the factors, such as the cost of living and lack of affordable housing, are challenges for all major cities, he thinks the city needs to continue focusing on money well-spent, like parks and schools.

"I think the city of Dallas really has to treat its citizens like a customer because they are, and I don't think that's happening right now," Cuthrum said.

Clark believes remote working also remains a factor in the migration. And, he says, these trends are still early enough to be reversed.

"The story is not yet written," said Clark. "Dallas can abolutely take steps that would kind of double down on what has made it a great place to live over many decades."