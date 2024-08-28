Expectations high at Cowboys kickoff party at The Star

FRISCO — Dallas Cowboys fans had a rare chance Wednesday night to see the team practice before its season opener on Sept. 8.

A kickoff party was held at The Star in Frisco where fans showed just how ready they are for some football.

The Star in Frisco brought the excitement of the upcoming NFL season with a kickoff party featuring an indoor team practice open to the public.

Team Owner Jerry Jones welcomed fans to the event only 11 days before the Cowboys' first game.

Despite a lot of disappointment in recent years, those who filled up Ford Stadium are nothing but optimistic that the Cowboys have what it takes to win a championship.

"Super Bowl. That's it. Super Super Bowl plus a lot more players have... a lot on their plate," said one fan. "They're about to play this season. The expectation is going to be supermassive."

Expectations are always massive when you're promoted as America's Team. But fans liked what they saw on the practice field Wednesday night.