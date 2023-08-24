Excessive heat warning across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Brace yourself for the dangerous heat. Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued weather alerts for Thursday through Saturday due to the extreme heat.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Friday. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 112 degrees.



Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks while outdoors. Also, never leave a child or pet alone in a hot car. Look before you lock your car!

Actual high temperatures will be around 106 degrees Thursday afternoon, which could tie our current record high of 106 degrees set back in 2011.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds, along with an isolated shower or storms, mainly southeast of the Metroplex. The rain chance is at 10%.

On Friday, we could potentially tie or shatter our record high. In fact, our current record is 106 degrees set back in 1952. Our forecast high is 107 degrees. There will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm. The best rain chances will be for areas southeast of the Metroplex, but we'll watch the radar closely.

Saturday will be another hot one with near-record high temperatures. Highs will be around 106 degrees. Our current record high is 106 degrees in 2011.

Some heat relief is on the way though. A cold front will track south toward North Texas this weekend into early next week, giving way to a few showers and storms and slightly "cooler" weather.

Rain chances on Saturday are around 10%, then up to 20% on Sunday. Monday could give us our best chance of storms, with rain chances around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday with lower humidity, especially by Wednesday.