Ex-Tarrant County deputy constable arrested for indecent assault

FORT WORTH – A former deputy constable in Tarrant County has been arrested for an indecent assault that allegedly happened in late February.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office also believes Oluwafemi "Femi" Awe, 31, may have "used his position to assault other females," a news release said Saturday.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, anyone with information should contact Det. Holland at (817) 884-2233 or email KKHolland@tarrantcountytx.gov or Lt. Morris at (817) 884-3306 or email CEMorris@tarrantcountytx.gov.