Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Tarrant County deputy constable arrested for indecent assault

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – A former deputy constable in Tarrant County has been arrested for an indecent assault that allegedly happened in late February.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office also believes Oluwafemi "Femi" Awe, 31, may have "used his position to assault other females," a news release said Saturday.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, anyone with information should contact Det. Holland at (817) 884-2233 or email KKHolland@tarrantcountytx.gov or Lt. Morris at (817) 884-3306 or email CEMorris@tarrantcountytx.gov.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 3:58 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.