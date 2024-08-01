Ex-North Texas fire chief sentenced to 50 months for embezzling over $500K

ARGYLE – A former Argyle Volunteer Fire District chief was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution for embezzling department funds and neglecting firefighters' retirement accounts.

U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III also ordered Troy Mac Hohenberger to complete three years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

Federal prosecutors said Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii, and other personal expenses. While some FBI agents searched his office in Argyle, others arrested him at DFW Airport, where he was returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

Before his Nov. 17, 2022, arrest by the FBI, Hohenberger was the sole administrator for the department's 401(k), documents showed.

Hohenberger pleaded guilty in May 2023 after a 13-count indictment charged him with multiple federal violations, including misuse and theft of funds from the Argyle Fire District Inc., and lying to the U.S. Department of Labor about the 401(k) payments.

Hohenberger must pay $509,807.50 in restitution to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Efforts have been made to "make the firefighters whole and to ensure accountability, sustainability and transparency for the future," the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 said in a release.

"Today's decision marks a significant moment in the board's efforts to uphold integrity and accountability in public service for the citizens of our communities."