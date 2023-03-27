Everman police continue search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez continues Monday.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said they are not leaving any stone unturned in this investigation, but "we are coming up empty handed."

"This is a rumor that we have heard and we have no evidence to support this rumor...that this child may have been sold," Spencer said. "We know how this goes with social media, I don't want to sit here and speculate that the child is deceased but it is a distinct possibility that the child has been sold and if that's the case, then your attention to this...is highly important here. He could be anywhere. It's hard to speculate whether he's dead or alive, to be quite honest with you."

On Monday, searches were conducted at the house Noel, his mother, stepfather and six other siblings live at. The family lives on the property of an elderly man, who police say is being cooperative with investigators.

Cadaver dogs were also at the scene to "cover bases." Spencer said that there's currently no reason to believe Noel is dead.

A vehicle was towed from the property on Monday, but Spencer said there is no connection to the investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noel early Saturday morning, then was discontinued and changed to an endangered missing person alert. Family members said they haven't seen Noel since November and they're concerned for his safety. He has severe developmental challenges and requires oxygen at times.

When police conducted a welfare check on Noel last week, his mother told police he was with his father in Mexico but Child Protective Services determined that wasn't true. Police say Noel's mother was intentionally avoiding authorities.

Sunday night, investigators recovered a truck from DFW International Airport that belongs to Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh. There was no sign of Noel.

In that vehicle, a travel visa was found for one of the children, dated March 21. According to the visa, the family was set to travel to India.

Spencer said the flight they boarded had a layover in Turkey before reaching its final destination of India. Noel was not listed as a passenger on that flight.

The family boarded the international flight two days before the Amber Alert was issued.

Spencer says they are waiting on confirmation for the passenger list from Homeland Security.