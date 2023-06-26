Evacuation called off after gas line cut in Plano

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano police have called off an evacuation for people near the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale and Coppercreek following a gas leak there.

The gas line was cut north of West Parker Road, according to a tweet from the police department.

Gas line cut

North of W Parker in the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale and Coppercreek asked to evacuate.

Affected traffic areas

W Parker Road between Custer and country place.

We are also Initiating a code red for the evacuation. https://t.co/aPy7FRTHOr — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) June 26, 2023

Traffic at West Parker Road between Custer and country place was temporarily impacted.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.