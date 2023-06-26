Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuation called off after gas line cut in Plano

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26 02:52

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano police have called off an evacuation for people near the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale and Coppercreek following a gas leak there.

The gas line was cut north of West Parker Road, according to a tweet from the police department. 

Traffic at West Parker Road between Custer and country place was temporarily impacted.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 1:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.