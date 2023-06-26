Evacuation called off after gas line cut in Plano
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano police have called off an evacuation for people near the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale and Coppercreek following a gas leak there.
The gas line was cut north of West Parker Road, according to a tweet from the police department.
Traffic at West Parker Road between Custer and country place was temporarily impacted.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
