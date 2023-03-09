Watch CBS News
Euless police warn about dangers of THC-infused candy

By Giles Hudson

EULESS, Texas (CBSNEWSTexas.com) - Euless police are sounding the alarm about kids and THC-infused candy.

The department took to social media Thursday to say while candy may look normal, it could be contain THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

"Children who ingest an edible can experience many symptoms, including intoxication, altered perception, slurred speech, excessive sleepiness and others," the department tweeted. "Beware these products exist."

The candy was seized during a recent investigation. While officers say they haven't seen children with the products so far, they have noticed more cases of the candy showing up during their investigations.

