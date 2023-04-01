Euless man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in road rage incident

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Euless man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a road rage shooting that left a woman injured.

Grapevine police said that Brandon Rutt, 30, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of April 1. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Grapevine Detention Center.

On Friday, police said, a 27-year-old woman was entering the southbound lanes of SH-121 from Bass Pro Drive when she and a man in another vehicle got into a road rage incident.

The man allegedly pulled out a small pistol, aimed at the woman, and fired. The bullet went through the woman's neck, but she was able to pull over safely as the man drove off.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, and she was able to describe the man and his vehicle to police at the hospital. Based on the victim's description and information from a witness, Grapevine police began working to track down the suspect.

Eventually, police were able to obtain surveillance camera footage of the man's vehicle. Detectives worked through Friday night to find more evidence and ensure they had the right person.

Since Rutt's arrest, police said they have found "additional evidence" near his home.

Rutt will be arraigned by a judge after he is taken to the Tarrant County Jail.