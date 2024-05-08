Watch CBS News
Local News

ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas Wednesday

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas on Wednesday
ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas on Wednesday 00:40

AUSTIN — ERCOT has issued a weather watch for Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures combined with high levels of expected maintenance outages and the potential for lower reserves.

Wednesday in North Texas will be a hot one — high temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 90s, according to CBS News Texas meteorologists.  

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch and no action is needed by Texans. As of now, grid conditions are expected to be normal and an energy emergency isn't expected.

You can monitor grid conditions here.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 6:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.