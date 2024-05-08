ERCOT issues weather watch for North Texas Wednesday

AUSTIN — ERCOT has issued a weather watch for Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures combined with high levels of expected maintenance outages and the potential for lower reserves.

Wednesday in North Texas will be a hot one — high temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 90s, according to CBS News Texas meteorologists.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch and no action is needed by Texans. As of now, grid conditions are expected to be normal and an energy emergency isn't expected.

