ERCOT extends weather watch until Aug. 11

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT has extended its weather watch through Friday, warning that power reserves could be low as extreme heat sticks around and power consumption increases.

This comes days after Texans set another new all-time record for power consumption.

This summer, ERCOT has set seven new all-time peak demand records. Last year, 11 records were set.

The high temperature hit 104 degrees on Aug. 6 and 7. Highs the rest of the week range from 105 degrees to 107 degrees.

Multiple heat alerts are in place this week as feels-like temperatures could reach 110 degrees for some North Texans.

Multiple heat alerts in effect through Wednesday 00:56

Ways to save energy include:

  • Avoid using large appliances during the heat of day
  • Turn off lights and electronics
  • Close blinds and drapes

You can monitor grid conditions here.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 7:44 AM

