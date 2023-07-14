Watch CBS News
ERCOT expecting another record-breaking week for electrical demand

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT has issued another weather watch for July 16-18, warning that due to forecasted higher temperatures, there will be higher electrical demand and operating reserves could be lower.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal during those dates, but they will monitor conditions closely.

A new unofficial peak demand record has already been set for this month. ERCOT's supply and demand dashboard shows another record could be set next week.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

