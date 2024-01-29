Energy bills in North Texas soar after January freeze

DALLAS - Thousands of North Texans are receiving their utility bills that are tied to soaring power use during the January jolt of lake effect snow and record-level cold.

"Yeah, we're seeing that people are struggling to pay for their bills, specifically at this time of the year."

Dallas County's Health and Human Services division is providing utility payment assistance. The comprehensive energy assistance program pays power bills for those who meet the financial criteria.

The county is using the assistance program to pay for seniors and low to moderate-income households.

Close to 500 have already asked for help.

"So we want families to be prepared, but to know that Dallas County has those resources available," said Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human Services. "We tell those families that we have resources available to help them so their electricity is not cut off."

Seven thousand people in Dallas County applied for this same payment assistance plan last year. Unprecedented power bills for them.

This warm January day is a far distance from the freeze faced two weeks ago, but the cost of that freeze is coming along with some financial aid for those who can't cover those costs.

If you live in Dallas County and need help, the phone number for energy assistance is 214-819-1848.