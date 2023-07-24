Ellis County sheriff posts video publicly shaming deputy who allegedly smuggled contraband into jail

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A video of Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman cutting the patch off a fired deputy's shoulder has drawn praise and criticism from locals who've watched it on the department's Facebook page.

According to a press release, detention officer QuadTavius Donalson is accused of smuggling contraband into the county jail.

In the video shared online, Sheriff Norman orders Donalson to step in front of the camera, then begins addressing him.

"You're a disgrace to everyone who wears this uniform, every man and woman who works their tail off, and you're a disgrace to the citizens you're supposed to be serving," he says.

A department spokesperson wouldn't say what contraband made it into the jail. Social media commenters, though, have claimed it was cigarettes, something the department isn't denying.

Though easily available and legal for adults to purchase and use, tobacco is barred in Texas jails and prisons. If you're caught smuggling it in, that's a third-degree felony, which could land you with your own jail sentence.

More than 700 people have commented on the sheriff's video as of Monday afternoon, some in support of his firm stance, others upset over what they view as unnecessarily public shaming.

It is the only video of its kind that appears on the sheriff's page.