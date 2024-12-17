Ellis County detention officer killed after being attacked by inmate, sheriff says

WAXAHACHIE – An Ellis County detention officer died Monday after an inmate assaulted him, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Officer Isaiah Bias, 28, started working for the Ellis County Sheriff's Office out of high school. He left for a couple of years to study at Navarro College but then returned, according to Sheriff Brad Norman. As a teenager Bias participated in the Ellis County Sheriff's Explorers program, which provides training and leadership skills to teens who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

Arron Semeion Thompson Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Norman identified 45-year-old Arron Semeion Thompson as the inmate who attacked Bias at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Thompson was in a segregated area where he spent 23 hours per day alone in his cell. The attack happened as Thompson was being transferred back into his cell after his one hour out. Norman did not provide other specifics about what exactly happened.

Thompson, with a criminal record dating back to 2002, was in the Ellis County Detention Center on multiple charges of assaulting a public servant and evading arrest. He is now also charged with capital murder.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.