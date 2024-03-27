Elimination of 275 positions in Arlington ISD leaves some uncertain about their futures

ARLINGTON – Three years ago, Stephanie Hudson – an educator with Arlington ISD for 24 years – chose to transition from teaching to a testing facilitator at Venture High School.

"I want to be a principal, so first I'm trying to become an assistant principal," Hudson said. "I thought this was a really good opportunity for me to go in that direction."

However, Hudson's three-year, federal grant-funded position is being eliminated.

It is one of 275 Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSR) Fund positions in Arlington ISD being removed. Roles in classroom support, mental health, after school care and tutoring are also among the cuts.

The cuts are coming as the district is losing $134 million of ESSR federal funding. The ESSR funds were given to school districts to help get more resources and employees to recover after the pandemic.

Hudson said she knew her position was on the line, but that the district did surprise her by saying she and ESSR employees wouldn't get relocated until after "surplus teachers."

"It's a shock," Hudson said, "because theoretically what this means is a first-year teacher who is being surplus from any campus of our 80 something campuses will be in line before me.

"I don't think that's right. So, I don't know if there will be any positions left for me after this process."

Monty Exter, with the Association of Texas Professional Educators, said he thinks Arlington ISD did not budget properly and is now laying off too many people too fast.

"Funding is going away. Everybody knew that would happen," Exeter said. "But it sounds like the district didn't do all it could to try to make that a gradual thing instead of a cliff.

"That's unfortunate. It's unfortunate for those educators, and it's unfortunate for the students in the district."

In a statement, Superintendent Matt Smith said: "The ESSER III grant has been instrumental in our ability to respond effectively to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"As we navigate this transition, our priority remains ensuring the continuity of education and the well-being of our students and staff. We are committed to maintaining essential services and educational standards."

Smith said ESSER III funding was "always intended to be a short-term grant to address learning loss caused by COVID-19.

"Student learning remains our highest priority and nd we'll actively work to align the funds we have to meet that priority," Smith said. "That's not to say there won't be challenges. With no adjustments in funding from the state and the loss of ESSER III funds, we will be challenged. But we've tackled every challenge related to COVID-19 and this won't be an exception."

Meanwhile, Hudson said she hopes she can end up finding a job in the district. If not, she said she will be forced to look somewhere else.

"I had to apply in a myriad of districts just to make sure," Hudson said. "t the end of the day, I have to make sure that I'm working come August. I could retire, but I still have some years left and I'm going to do them somewhere. I hope it's in Arlington, so we'll see."