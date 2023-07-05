El Paso victims' families testify at gunman's federal sentencing hearing

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The federal sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius began Wednesday morning. In February, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and firearms charges in the August 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The hearing opened with a presentence report discussion. Then, the judge asked the gunman if he would like to give a statement. Crusius answered, "No, Sir." The mood in the courtroom was reportedly elevated when he walked into the courtroom filled with family members of the 23 victims, who died in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Victim impact statements are now underway. It's the first time victims' relatives will address the gunman in court, nearly four years after his hate-filled rampage.

Emotions ran high even before the hearing, with Paul Jamrowski, the father of victim Jordan Anchondo, telling reporters, "There's nothing to tell a person like that," referring to Crusius. "What's done is done," he said, adding that the matter is in God's hands.

Jordan Anchondo, who was 24, and her husband Andre Anchondo, who was 23, died while shielding their two-month-old son, Paul, from the gunfire.

"It's very, very hard," Jamrowski said. "I mean, you sit there and you think, 'Man, if you didn't do what you did, I'd have my child to hug and hold right now.'"

The lives lost that day "will never be brought back," Jamrowski said. "So how is that justice? And who's to say what justice is?"

Jamrowski said he has custody of Paul, who is now four, along with Paul's older sister, Skylin, who will soon turn nine. Jordan and Andre Anchondo also had another young child.

"He's too young to understand," Jamrowski said.

Victim impact statements are anticipated to last two days. The gunman's sentencing would take place the morning after those are completed, or on the Monday following if they conclude on a Friday, per court filings.

The gunman has agreed to accept 90 consecutive life sentences, one for each count in the indictment. Prosecutors are no longer pursuing the death penalty, although they were when the gunman initially pleaded not guilty. He faces 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes involving attempt to kill and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition, he's facing a capital murder state charge that could result in the death penalty.

An arrest warrant noted that Crusius said "I'm the shooter," when surrendering to officers in 2019. The gunman has described himself as a White nationalist and admitted to shooting shoppers "because of the actual and perceived Hispanic national origin of the people," according to Justice Department documents. Prosecutors say he published a screed titled "An Inconvenient Truth" shortly before driving 11 hours from Allen to El Paso, in which he said he was motivated to kill Hispanics because he was "simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."