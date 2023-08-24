Eggs and ice cream dropped from the sky, Walmart teams up with Wing for drone delivery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart is continuing its foray into the realm of drone delivery by teaming up with Wing, an on-demand provider powered by Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Courtesy Walmart

"Working with Wing directly aligns with our passion for finding innovative and eco-friendly last-mile delivery solutions to get customers the items they want, when they want them. With drones that can fly beyond visual line of sight, we're able to unlock on-demand delivery for customers living within an approximate 6-mile range of the stores that offer the service," Walmart shared in a news release.

The service is set from two stores in the Dallas metro area in the coming months, enabling the store to reach an additional 60,000 homes.

The Walmart Supercenter at 8555 Preston Road in Frisco is the first to launch, joining the existing network of 11 drone hubs already operating in the Dallas area.

Once operations begin, customers can download the Wing app from the App Store or Google Play and enter their address to determine if their home is within the Wing drone delivery range. Customers can order items like frozen treats, household essentials, last-minute meal solutions like macaroni and cheese, and even fragile items like eggs.

The big box store first offered drone delivery in Texas. Since then, Walmart has offered it across seven states and 36 stores, completing more than 10,000 safe deliveries..