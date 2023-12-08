Tarrant Area Food Bank accepts egg-stravagant Christmas gift

FORT WORTH - The Tarrant Area Food Bank accepted an egg-stravagant Christmas gift Friday as a result of the Texas Ranger's World Series win.

Six pallets of fresh eggs, a total of 4,320 dozen, 51,840 in total, were donated to TAFB by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, his payoff in a friendly baseball wager with Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare.

The wagers have become common between cities and states during rivalries, often involving barbecue, boots or some kind of reluctant agreement to don the opposing team's jersey for a day.

"I just never see how a community benefits from that," Hickman said Friday.

They agreed instead to a food bank donation. Hickman's family is in the egg business, and after the Rangers win, called in a favor from Cal-Maine foods, an egg producer that operates in Texas.

Protein and produce are the two most difficult things for a food bank to procure, according to Julie Butner, President and CEO of TAFB. The food bank typically distributes its highest volume of food during the holidays. She expected the eggs to be out the door an in homes before Christmas.

"They are providing fresh foods to families, not just peanut butter like we saw in the old days," said Tarrant CO. Judge Tim O'Hare.

Hickman said a similar donation was also in the works for a food bank in Arizona.