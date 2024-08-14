Vehicle sale argument at car wash leads to shooting in Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE – An argument during the sale of a vehicle at a car wash on Wednesday escalated, resulting in a man being shot multiple times.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. at 875 E Highway 67 Service Road.

The injured man was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. No one else was struck by gunfire.

According to Duncanville police, the incident is isolated and poses no ongoing risk to the public. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Duncanville police at (972) 223-6111, ext. 4.