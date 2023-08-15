Duncanville police facing questions after arrest left 21-year-old man hospitalized

DUNCANVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Duncanville police are facing tough questions after an arrest left a man hospitalized with serious injuries last week.

It started around 11:50 a.m. Aug. 11, when officers were sent to the alley of the 900 block of Wayne Avenue after a caller reported seeing a Black male in his early 20s exposing himself.

Upon their arrival, officers found 21-year-old Keandre Green, who told them he was jogging and stopped to urinate in the alley. Despite this, police conducted a standard computer check on Green and discovered he had an active warrant for family violence.

Keandre Green

As officers attempted to arrest Green, police said he fled on foot, prompting a brief chase. When they caught up, Green reportedly continued to resist "by keeping his left hand near his waistband and refusing to comply with officers' commands."

Police said in order to gain control, an officer told Green he would "be struck in the face" if he didn't comply—a tactic used to end a potentially violent encounter, according to the department.

Green was then punched twice in the face, releasing his hand at the second strike and allowing the officer to handcuff him, police said.

Following this, officers are said to have "quickly" set Green up in a recovery position before calling him an ambulance due to his complaint of back pain.

Green was subsequently taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital where his family later recorded his injuries, of which his attorney Justin Moore says include three back fractures.

"I was shocked. I couldn't figure out what he must've done to deserve it and I think my entire family thinks the exact same way," Green's cousin Dionna Austin said. "I feel like it was a brutal arrest. I feel like it was unjust and we need answers as to why he was handled in such a way."

Moore said the department's account of the incident doesn't explain the spinal injuries he says Green suffered, and that the family violence warrant was requested but never approved by a judge.

"We don't see a warrant that was signed by any judge in Dallas County on any online database request for a warrant," Moore said. "For Duncanville PD to put that out there as an excuse for breaking a young man's back is really sad and disturbing."

As of Monday night, there are calls for the department to release any body or dash camera footage that may have captured the arrest. However, police said they will make that decision after they review them.

Green's warrant for family violence has since been reissued and a new charge of evading arrest will be filed against him, officials said.