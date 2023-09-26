Duncanville High School to rename library after longtime teacher, administrator

DUNCANVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A North Texas high school is giving the honor of a lifetime to a former teacher and current associate principal, going on 47 years working in the district.

Duncanville High School will officially rename its library after Ms. Flora Judd, also known as 'Flo.'

CBS News Texas spent an afternoon inside Duncanville High School, and it is undeniable that everyone – the teachers, staff, and students – love Ms. Judd just as much as she loves them.

After nearly five decades working in Duncanville ISD, Ms. Judd laughed saying there's hardly anywhere she goes that she doesn't hear someone yell her name and asks, "Ms. Judd, do you remember me?"

"Duncanville ISD and Duncanville High School have been my life for the last 47 years," Ms. Judd said.

Many of her colleagues today are former students.

"Ms. Judd is the kind of woman you hear her before you see her because she wears high heels that click click down the hallway," Tameka Butts, former student and current Duncanville Athletic Advisor, said.

If you go to Duncanville High School, you know Ms. Judd.

"Adults come back and say what an impact she's had in the classroom and how they still know how to diagram sentences because of her," Dr. Tiffany Staats, principal at Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy, said.

From English and American history, to government and economics, Ms. Judd has taught it all. She also sponsored student council, cheerleading, and ran the community service program.

It's no surprise she was awarded the Spirit of Champion award, Administrator of the Year, and...

"When I had been here 45 years, the Duncanville ISD named me Queen of the District," Ms. Judd said.

To say she's left her mark on the district would be an understatement.

"I only hope I can impact kids as much as she has," Dr. Staats said.

"She's an amazing person, amazing woman, amazing mom, and administrator, we are lucky to have her," Butts said.

Duncanville High School is Ms. Judd's home and the students are her heart.

"I hope they walk away with pride in who they are, I hope they walk away with goals for their lives."

Sometimes there aren't enough words to thank someone who's dedicated their life to making somewhere a better place. But after today, the library will be renamed after Ms. Flora Judd to serve as a constant reminder of her legacy.

"I'm highly honored and touched that my school district whom I love so much would want my name remembered in connection with this high school," Ms. Judd said.

Friends, colleagues and students of Ms. Judd, all agree her enthusiasm, integrity and character is what sets her apart.

"The legacy she has will live on forever," Butts said.

The renaming ceremony will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Duncanville High School.