Fentanyl, black tar heroin, cocaine among drugs seized from Tarrant County smoke shop

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Multiple drugs were seized from a smoke shop in Tarrant County earlier this month.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said they partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department's Narcotics Unit after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold from a local smoke shop. Once it was confirmed that illegal narcotics were sold at the location, a warrant was obtained.

The exact location of the smoke shop was not specified.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office's Combined Narcotic Enforcement Team, along with the Fort Worth Police Department's Narcotics Unit and TSCO's Special Weapons and Tactics team raided the store.

Two people were arrested and the following drugs were seized from the store:

378 grams of methamphetamine

247 grams of cocaine

More than a thousand grams of marijuana

28 grams of fentanyl/M30 pills

47 grams of black tar heroin

11 THC pens

190 grams of miscellaneous pills