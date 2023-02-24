Watch CBS News
Fentanyl, black tar heroin, cocaine among drugs seized from Tarrant County smoke shop

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Multiple drugs were seized from a smoke shop in Tarrant County earlier this month. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said they partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department's Narcotics Unit after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold from a local smoke shop. Once it was confirmed that illegal narcotics were sold at the location, a warrant was obtained.

The exact location of the smoke shop was not specified.

drugs1.jpg
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office's Combined Narcotic Enforcement Team, along with the Fort Worth Police Department's Narcotics Unit and TSCO's Special Weapons and Tactics team raided the store. 

Two people were arrested and the following drugs were seized from the store: 

  • 378 grams of methamphetamine
  • 247 grams of cocaine
  • More than a thousand grams of marijuana
  • 28 grams of fentanyl/M30 pills
  • 47 grams of black tar heroin
  • 11 THC pens
  • 190 grams of miscellaneous pills
drugs2.jpg
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:57 PM

