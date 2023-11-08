Driver loses control, pins woman between car and building
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A woman who was pinned between a car and a building after an elderly driver lost control, walked away unscathed Wednesday morning.
Fort Worth police said it happened late morning on Nov. 8. They added that the building the driver crashed into was minimally damaged.
The department didn't comment on whether or not the driver will face charges.
