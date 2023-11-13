Driver dies after striking electrical pole, getting trapped inside truck near Lakeview Fellowship Church

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The driver of a pickup truck was trapped inside their vehicle after striking an electrical pole near Lakeview Fellowship Church on Nov. 13.

It happened at 1 p.m. in the 9900 block of Morris Dido Newark Road.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies and paramedics tried to help the driver, but he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal crash.