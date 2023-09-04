Dried up river in Somervell County reveals dinosaur tracks
SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The lack of rain across Texas has led to a pretty cool discovery in Somervell County.
A series of giant dinosaur tracks were found in a dried up riverbed near Glen Rose, about an hour south of Fort Worth.
Paleontologists believe at least some of the prints belong to a dinosaur that lived around 110 million years ago and weighed about 44 tons.
