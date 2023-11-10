Dr Pepper spices things up with new, limited edition flavor

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dr Pepper has released a limited edition flavor, dubbed Hot Take – but it's only available to a select group of people.

Hot Take is described as a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors, taking the bold spicy flavors of the Dr Pepper everyone knows and loves and "honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom."

It's available exclusively to Pepper Perks members, the rewards program offered by Dr Pepper.

"Dr Pepper is taking bold flavor steps with the launch of Dr Pepper Hot Take and it is a testament to our commitment to bringing fans sensational new products," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "Every year, we celebrate college football fandom and the new flavor is a 'hot take' on the well-loved tradition of sport and spice."

If you're a Pepper Perks member, you can get your hands on the new flavor by logging in and playing scratch-and-win for a chance to win. You can also redeem 3,000 points to secure the flavor. If you aren't a Pepper Perks member, you can still sign up and play for a chance to win.

Dr Pepper says the flavor is available while supplies last.