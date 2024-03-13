Dozens of artists boycott SXSW over military sponsorship, Israel ties

AUSTIN — More than 80 bands have canceled appearances at South by Southwest over military sponsorship.

The massive, nine-day music and media festival South by Southwest continues in Austin despite the dozens of acts that are now boycotting the event.

Some artists are protesting in partnership with the Austin for Palestine Coalition. The group says it's protesting the festival's connections to military contractors in their tech conference, as those companies help supply Israel with weapons being used in Gaza.

The U.S. Army is one of SXSW's sponsors and at least three of the festival's events have been sponsored by companies with ties to the defense industry.

Governor Greg Abbott reacted to the boycott on social media writing, "Bye. Don't come back. We are proud of the U.S. Military in Texas."

South by Southwest replied, saying it does not agree with the governor, but instead respects the artists' freedom of speech as an organization "That welcomes diverse viewpoints."

The United States is the main source of Israel's military assistance. After 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 more were held captive in a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7, the Israeli Defence Forces launched a military campaign in Gaza. Over 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza's health ministry. The U.S. is also providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.