Cause of fire in vacant warehouse near Downtown Fort Worth under investigation

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A vacant warehouse caught on fire early Monday morning, causing one person to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they received multiple calls around 2:20 a.m. about a commercial building fire in the 700 block of North Main Street, near Chef Tim Love's catering business. There were also reports of two people inside the building, according to the fire department.

When fire crews arrived, they said the vacant, two-story warehouse was engulfed in the fire. Firefighters said it took about an hour and 15 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.  

There was no damage to Love's business, according to a CBS News Texas photojournalist who was at the scene, but there was water damage and a strong smell of smoke.

Photos from FWFD showed heavy amounts of smoke and large flames coming out of the building.

fw-fire-2.jpg
Fort Worth firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze on Dec. 30. Glen E Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, FWFD said. There is no information about the second person's condition. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

