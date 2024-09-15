Downtown Dallas residents, visitors concerned about safety with suspected attacker on the run

Downtown Dallas residents, visitors concerned about safety with suspected attacker still on the run

Downtown Dallas residents, visitors concerned about safety with suspected attacker still on the run

DALLAS — Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Texas shows a woman standing at an intersection in downtown Dallas when an unknown man walks up behind her hitting her in the back of her head with a blunt object. As the woman falls to the ground the suspect walks away.

"It's kinda tragic somebody gets attacked like that, especially in the open," said Amos Daniels who was visiting downtown Dallas on Sunday.

It happened on Thursday around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm and Field Streets. Police still haven't been able to identify the attacker. Dallas police released still images of the suspect who was last seen wearing a long black shirt and pants. They said they need the public's help tracking him down.

"Stuff like this shouldn't be happening at all," said Desmond Bailey.

Downtown Dallas is a popular destination for families and friends on weekends. Visitors said news of the recent attack makes them more aware of their surroundings.

"Because if that can happen to her that can happen to anyone else," said Toni, who didn't want her last name used.

"It puts it in the back of your mind but at the same time now that I've seen it, prepare for stuff like that," said Daniels.

Downtown Dallas Inc. says their security officers were on the scene moments after the attack. The woman was taken to a hospital. In a statement to CBS News Texas Downtown Dallas Inc.'s president and CEO Jennifer Scripps said they were horrified by the unprovoked attack.

The statement continued:

"Our partners at Dallas City Hall share in our outrage and we will work together to ensure Downtown remains a safe place for all residents, workers, and visitors."

Some said more police patrols could help everyone feel safer.

"Maybe more of a police presence could help but her back was turned I don't know who could step in, stop that from happening," said Daniels.

DPD has not said if they will increase patrols in the area following the attack.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Assaults Detective Jessica Cuddy at 214-671-4733, or Jessica.Cuddy@dallaspolice.gov