Downtown businesses affected by Sandman explosion consider lawsuit

FORT WORTH - It's been nearly a month after the explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth, and some local business owners in the area say their businesses are struggling due to the ongoing cleanup and construction crews still in the area.

For the last 8 and a half years Cowtown Segway Adventures on West 8th Street in Downtown Fort Worth has relied on foot traffic for much of their business.

"Foot traffic makes an impact it definitely helps," said Cowtown Segway Adventures owner Tim Ballard.

The explosion at the Sandman Hotel on January 8 which injured 21 people didn't just leave behind extensive damage at the hotel, the damage and the clean-up have hurt this row of small businesses that rely on foot traffic to survive.

"Crippling definitely, I would say that it crippled the business," said Ballard.

For weeks this portion of West 8th has been closed to traffic because of the construction crews. Although the sidewalk is now open, this street has way less foot traffic than normal, which means fewer customers.

"It's a pretty significant drop, 30 to 45 percent," said Ballard.

That's why the law firm O'Hanlon Demerath and Castillo, also located on West 8th, just a few doors down from Cowtown Segway Adventures says they're considering whether to file a lawsuit on behalf of their firm and other small businesses in the area that have struggled since the explosion.

"Like ourselves, they suffered the impact," said Alex Adewunmi, an attorney with O'Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo Attorneys And Counselors At Law.

Ballard of Cowtown Segway Adventures says he's considering joining a lawsuit.

"Of course, we absolutely would consider being a part of that," said Ballard.

"Somebody needs to be held responsible," said Adewunmi.

Adewunmi says his law firm is deciding whether to name Northland Properties, the owner of the Sandman Hotel and or Atmos Energy in the potential lawsuit. They say they could file that lawsuit sometime in the next week.