Double shooting turns into a capital murder investigation, police say

DALLAS- Dallas Police said two teenagers were shot Tuesday morning. One was killed. The other is facing a capital murder charge.

According to the DPD, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Southland Street just before 11 am Tuesday.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy shot. Dallas Fire Station 24 is not far from the location, but emergency responders could not save his life.

The teen died at the hospital from his injuries, police said. Investigators discovered a second teen boy, 16, also shot. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers arrested the teen on a charge of capital murder. Due to his age, his identity is not being revealed to the public.

The victim's identity has not been released.