Double Back grassfire in Johnson County reaches 1,100 acres, 25% contained
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - An approximately 1,100-acre grassfire is threatening structures in Johnson County.
The Godley Fire Department is actively working the Double Back Fire north of FM 4 with assistance from other Johnson County departments, the Crowley Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to TFS, the fire is 25% contained.
A dozer line has been built on the right and left flanks of the fire, according to TFS.
TFS says voluntary evacuations are in place for CR1233. A temporary flight restriction over the area is also in place.
