Double Back grassfire in Johnson County reaches 1,100 acres, 25% contained

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - An approximately 1,100-acre grassfire is threatening structures in Johnson County.

The Godley Fire Department is actively working the Double Back Fire north of FM 4 with assistance from other Johnson County departments, the Crowley Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to TFS, the fire is 25% contained.

A dozer line has been built on the right and left flanks of the fire, according to TFS.

TFS says voluntary evacuations are in place for CR1233. A temporary flight restriction over the area is also in place.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 4:28 PM

