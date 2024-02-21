"Dolly Parton's Pet Gala" airs Wednesday night, Feb. 21 on CBS and Paramount+

Doggy Parton and CBS present "Dolly Parton's Pet Gala," a two-hour variety special featuring exclusive performances by music's biggest stars, and a one-of-a-kind runway revealing the best in doggy fashion, featuring Parton's most iconic looks as well as embellished looks from Dolly's Doggy Parton pet line, Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Dolly Parton, one of the most revered multi-hyphenates of all time, will be joined on the pink carpet by co-host Jane Lynch, with runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith. The special event will feature performances of Parton classics, including "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Puppy Love" and "Jolene," with Parton and country hitmakers Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band performing. More guests will be announced at a later date.

"I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala! I love animals. I've got all kinds, and of course, I've always had little dogs around, and big ones! We're going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I'm looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show," Parton said.

In addition to the stylish pups working the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, the show will feature special guests appearing alongside beloved pets, including YOUNG SHELDON's Iain Armitage, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz and Jessica Simpson, among others.

"Dolly Parton's Pet Gala" is executive produced by Dolly Parton, Frank Garritano, Danny Nozell and Van Toffler. The special is produced by Sandollar Productions, Gunpowder & Sky and NOZ Entertainment.