Dogs at the Dallas Animal Services shelter need your help

Dogs need your help at the Dallas Animal Shelter

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - High intakes and low adoptions have animal shelters across North Texas over capacity.

As of Thursday morning, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is at 137% capacity. An average of 50 to 75 dogs enter the shelter each day, which is a much faster pace than the number of people seeking adoptions.

Over 500 animals are currently at the shelter waiting to find a home, most are dogs. But Dallas Animal Services only has room for roughly 300 kennels. When the shelter exceeds capacity, kennels are often divided in half, or two dogs will have to share a kennel.

DAS Assistant Director Mary Martin says it's not a sustainable solution.

"It's really a challenge for us and for the team to care for these animals," she said. "It makes it hard to clean, keep them healthy and safe, and can be stressful for animals."

The number of intakes is drastically outpacing placements in homes. The daily report card charting Wednesday's data showed 60 intake dogs, and 22 adoptions.

The dogs up for adoption are anywhere from a couple months old to several years old. Adoptions are free and pets will leave spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped.

"We check them for heartworms, give you flea and tick medication, everything they need to start out in a good way," Martin said.

Pet adoptions also include a voucher for a free veterinary exam at a VCA Animal Hospitals location near you.

If you're looking to adopt or foster, DAS is located on 1818 North Westmoreland Road. No appointment is needed. You can find their hours here.