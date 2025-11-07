Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia announces baby daughter's death

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia announced the death of his baby daughter on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Vesia wrote that his daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, died on Oct. 26.

"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven on Sunday, October 26th," Vesia wrote. "There are no words to describe the pain we're going through, but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her."

Vesia took a leave of absence from the team shortly before the World Series on Oct. 23.

The Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays wore hats with Vesia's jersey No. 51 sewn onto the side during the Fall Classic to honor the pitcher and his family.

"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support," Vesia wrote. "We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It's brought us so much comfort."

Alex Vesia of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout during the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 16, 2025. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers commented on Vesia's post, extending their condolences:

"Thinking of you all and sending so much love," the team wrote.

Vesia and his wife Kayla announced that they were pregnant with their first child on April 12.

He finished his Instagram post by thanking the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treating Kayla and Sterling.

"Lastly, we'd like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling," Vesia wrote. "Every person we came across was truly so incredible."

The family did not disclose a cause of death.