Docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly in the works

By CBS Texas Staff

CBS Texas

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on the way.

Netflix has reportedly secured the rights to a 10-episode series on Jones and the team.

The deal has not been finalized, but Puck News says Netflix and its nearly $50 million bid beat out both Amazon and ESPN.

There's no timeline for the project's release.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:14 AM

