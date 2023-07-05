Docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly in the works

Docuseries about Jerry Jones reportedly in the works

Docuseries about Jerry Jones reportedly in the works

Docuseries about Jerry Jones reportedly in the works

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on the way.

Netflix has reportedly secured the rights to a 10-episode series on Jones and the team.

The deal has not been finalized, but Puck News says Netflix and its nearly $50 million bid beat out both Amazon and ESPN.

There's no timeline for the project's release.