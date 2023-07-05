Docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly in the works
FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A docuseries about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on the way.
Netflix has reportedly secured the rights to a 10-episode series on Jones and the team.
The deal has not been finalized, but Puck News says Netflix and its nearly $50 million bid beat out both Amazon and ESPN.
There's no timeline for the project's release.
