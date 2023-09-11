Doctors urge North Texans to get ready for the upcoming flu season

Flu season is right around the corner

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We've been talking a lot about the increase in COVID-19 cases, but flu season is also right around the corner.

While flu-like activity is low right now throughout most of the country, including Texas, some locations like Mississippi are starting to creep into the moderate category, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Doctors urge to be ready – it could be tough this year and even tougher for your kids.

Medical experts are getting a better picture of how flu season could play out here in the U.S. Each year, we look to Australia to get an idea of what to expect. Right now, it's not looking good.

Dr. Carol Nwelue with Baylor Scott and White All Saints says this year, the flu is hitting kids in Australia especially hard.

"...[newborns] to 9-year-olds are the ones that made up about 76% of patients in the hospital," she said.

Their flu season also got an earlier start, with cases shooting up in May.

As for when we'll see flu cases popping up around North Texas?

"Usually about late September," Nwelue said. "We see quite a few in October and on through the end of winter, but we would start to expect seeing them here pretty soon."

Nwuele says that besides kids, the other big concerns are for those with respiratory issues or anyone who has an immune system that's compromised.

She says now is the time to be proactive, to try to keep the flu at bay.

"Get your vaccinations, wash your hands, it really can help prevent the spread of disease," Nwuele said.

As we've heard before, even though the flu shot doesn't guarantee you won't get sick, it can lessen your symptoms.

And some reminders we all know but are worth repeating – wipe down common areas cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home if you're sick.