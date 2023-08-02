DNA testing leads to arrest of suspect in 1997 murder of Fort Worth woman, police say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in a 25-year-old murder case, the department announced Tuesday.

On Aug. 10, 1997, police received a call reporting that a woman was found dead inside her Fort Worth home. She was later identified as 56-year-old Verna Dennis, who was killed as result of blunt force trauma.

The department stated that veteran detective Curt Brannan responded to the call and "diligently pursued all available leads." However, it wasn't until eight years later that he found the man officials say is responsible for Dennis' death.

Michael Puryear Fort Worth Police Department

In 2005, a witness came forward with information on a possible suspect. This information led police to further investigate and ultimately led them to suspect Michael Puryear.

Despite this, the case was not prosecuted at that time. And it wasn't until recent advancements in DNA technology that "allowed for testing that was not previously available" that police were able to arrest Puryear. He was apprehended at his home Monday, July 31.

Fort Worth Cold Case Detective Jeff Bennett reopened Dennis' case and was able to build on Brannan's previous work. To support the department's cold case unit, visit the FWPD Cold Case Support Group website here.