DISD's Kennedy Curry Middle School name change appears imminent unless opposers stop it

DALLAS- The history of Kennedy Curry Middle School in Dallas dates back decades. Clay Iglehart has been there for much of it, as a student, later a parent and school supporter.

"It is history," says Iglehart. "And I feel this shouldn't be taken from us."

Iglehart and others are rallying the community about a planned school name change.

The district's southern sector school carries the names of former President Kennedy and Dr. Milton Curry, Junior. The late Dr. Curry is the former president of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Bishop College and long-time advocate for the area's youth.

"He cared about education," said stakeholder and community organizer Clara McDade. "He cared about educating the community. And for us to lose that name, I mean, that's devastating to me."

Now, adults, many former students, are fighting to keep Curry's name on the building. It will become Royce West Leadership Academy following a board vote in December.

Opponents who respect State Senator Royce West said the process was rushed and disrespectful to the family and the community.

"Why was it so urgent?" asks Subrina Brenham. "Why weren't we important enough to him for us to be properly notified? And the disrespect to the Curry family? I'm going to continue to fight it."

Meanwhile, DISD Trustee Maxie Johnson insists that board protocol was followed.

Johnson said he's communicated with community members about this change for over a year.

He showed CBS News Texas a copy of a flier announcing a community meeting at a neighborhood library on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023. Among the items listed for consideration on that flier is "Proposed Name Change."

Brenham said she spoke with Trustee Johnson about the proposed change in November.

"And I told him I didn't think it would be a good idea. And I sent him the information of who Kennedy was and who Curry was," she said.

With the holidays approaching, Brenham says she thought the community would be given time to share their input.

"Well, lo and behold, Trustee Johnson was placed in a waiver--without any community input, without notifying the Curry family--and had the meeting December 21st, 2023," she said.

Trustees at that meeting voted to approve the name change to 'Royce West Leadership Academy' to honor the long-serving state senator.

Those opposed to the name change insist they should not have to choose between honoring icons of the community's past and paying tribute to those of the present.

"We love Senator West," McDade said. "But we don't want to lose our name. And we shouldn't have to."

State Senator West offered the following statement on the controversy:

"It goes without saying that I am both honored and flattered by the thought of having a school I actually attended renamed for me. It was not something that I sought. I would think that the board followed the normal protocols and procedures involved in making its decision: a process that I was not in any way involved. Whatever the outcome, I truly appreciate the board's consideration."

Those opposed to the name change are organizing an event on Sunday at 3:00 at the school's campus.

A community meeting is planned for Tuesday evening at 6:00 at the Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View.

The community's objections may have come too late. The new name is already on the school's website.